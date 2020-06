Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! This remodeled 2 bed plus loft is the perfect place to call home and located within walking distance to the Beach, Shopping and restaurants. The new kitchen has stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast bar, there are hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. There is plenty of parking on site plus bonus room outside great for studio or work space. Hurry this will not last...