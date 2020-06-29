1124 12TH Street

Amenities

North of Wilshire retreat in the heart of Santa Monica. Classic California bungalow with 3 bedrooms plus a bright, architectural sky-lit front office! Excellent public school district. Rare 4-5 gated driveway parking. This 100 year old house has a soul that shines, and is surrounded by lush plantings of atmospheric bamboo. This location is close to the pulse of the vibrant life in this beautiful coastal city. This is the main house that shares the property with a separate small 3 unit building. The structure has a functional layout, updated kitchen, and charming features throughout. A lovely outdoor patio off the kitchen is the cherry on top of this rare lease offering.