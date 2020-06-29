All apartments in Santa Monica
1124 12TH Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

1124 12TH Street

1124 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
North of Wilshire retreat in the heart of Santa Monica. Classic California bungalow with 3 bedrooms plus a bright, architectural sky-lit front office! Excellent public school district. Rare 4-5 gated driveway parking. This 100 year old house has a soul that shines, and is surrounded by lush plantings of atmospheric bamboo. This location is close to the pulse of the vibrant life in this beautiful coastal city. This is the main house that shares the property with a separate small 3 unit building. The structure has a functional layout, updated kitchen, and charming features throughout. A lovely outdoor patio off the kitchen is the cherry on top of this rare lease offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 12TH Street have any available units?
1124 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1124 12TH Street have?
Some of 1124 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1124 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 1124 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1124 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 12TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
