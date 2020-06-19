1111 California Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath in a 5 unit midcentury property.Furnished patio with bbq. Enjoy this open floor plan unit that has no common walls. Large entry way with hall closet. Large windows and views of trees.Newly refurbished paint, floors and bathroom while maintaining midcentury details and architecture. Abundant bedroom closets, hall closets, and adjoining laundry facility. Bathroom 1 has a large princes tub/ shower and smaller bath has a standard tub/shower. One site parking for 2 cars and additional ample street parking. Fully equipped kitchen with garbage disposal, dishwasher, breakfast bar.. This stylish apartment is located in a quite, beautiful residential neighborhood 1 block north of Wilshire and 3 blocks south of Montana Ave. Short walk to the Third Street promenade and beach. Public park with tennis and basketball is a few blocks away. ON SITE PARKING UTILITIES INCLUDED. Terms are negotiable. Long term short term.Furnished/Unfurnished .We have other rentals in Santa Monica and Palm Desert. Phone or text Devon