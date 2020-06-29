1048 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE MAY 1st 2020. First floor remodeled condominium with a spacious and well-laid out floor plan with white oak flooring throughout. Newer kitchen with custom storage features, high-end appliances and stone counters. Newer bathroom thoughtfully appointed with stylish fixtures, finishes and heated tile floor. and Newer closets throughout the home. Stackable laundry unit inside.Covered parking. Choice location North of Wilshire near trendy Montana Ave and Wilshire shops and restaurants. Showings are limited.