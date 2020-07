Amenities

One block North of Wilshire Blvd. / Excellent Santa Monica location just 13 blocks to the beach! Just a short distance to all of the shops and restaurants on Wilshire and the 3rd Street Promenade. This lower, one bedroom one bath apartment. Amenities include; laundry room on the premises, hardwood floors and lots of closet space in the bedroom. Non-Smoking. No Pets. 13-month lease, $2,195 monthly rent, $1,500 Security Deposit. Available NOW!