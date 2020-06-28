1038 25th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1038 25th - Enchanting single story home in Prime Santa Monica, just steps from Douglas Park! This bright 3 Bed & 2 Bath home features a spacious rear master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and lush bath. Tranquil living area complete with fireplace & bay window overlooks the front garden, while the updated kitchen sports granite countertops, Viking/Miele appliances, and beautiful dining area. Tile patio & grassy backyard are perfect for hosting small get-togethers, and the renovated detached garage makes a great office or den!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5145519)