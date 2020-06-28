All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1038 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1038 25th Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1038 25th Street

1038 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1038 25th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1038 25th - Enchanting single story home in Prime Santa Monica, just steps from Douglas Park! This bright 3 Bed & 2 Bath home features a spacious rear master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and lush bath. Tranquil living area complete with fireplace & bay window overlooks the front garden, while the updated kitchen sports granite countertops, Viking/Miele appliances, and beautiful dining area. Tile patio & grassy backyard are perfect for hosting small get-togethers, and the renovated detached garage makes a great office or den!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 25th Street have any available units?
1038 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1038 25th Street have?
Some of 1038 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1038 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1038 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 25th Street offers parking.
Does 1038 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1038 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles