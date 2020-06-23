1028 7TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, spacious, renovated, bright and breezy, front-facing, 2 bed/2bath, single story apartment located North of Wilshire, in a well maintained/secure access 11 unit building that includes 2 parking spaces in a gated garage. Brand new light colored Laminate Flooring throughout. Open Kitchen with Malibu Tiles, New Hardware, with a Marble Swirl Ceramic Tile Floor. Kitchen leads into dining room and living room. Unit includes a large patio facing 7th Street. Master has an en-suite bathroom and includes double closets. 2nd bathroom has shower/tub, and is just outside of 2nd bedroom. This prime location is just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Montana Avenue with its' elegant shops and restaurants, the 3rd Street Promenade, and is walking distance to some of the best public schools in Santa Monica. Well maintained, on-site laundry facility includes two washers & dryers and private locker for storing supplies. Cat will be considered/no dogs.