All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1028 7TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1028 7TH Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:58 AM

1028 7TH Street

1028 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1028 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious, renovated, bright and breezy, front-facing, 2 bed/2bath, single story apartment located North of Wilshire, in a well maintained/secure access 11 unit building that includes 2 parking spaces in a gated garage. Brand new light colored Laminate Flooring throughout. Open Kitchen with Malibu Tiles, New Hardware, with a Marble Swirl Ceramic Tile Floor. Kitchen leads into dining room and living room. Unit includes a large patio facing 7th Street. Master has an en-suite bathroom and includes double closets. 2nd bathroom has shower/tub, and is just outside of 2nd bedroom. This prime location is just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Montana Avenue with its' elegant shops and restaurants, the 3rd Street Promenade, and is walking distance to some of the best public schools in Santa Monica. Well maintained, on-site laundry facility includes two washers & dryers and private locker for storing supplies. Cat will be considered/no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 7TH Street have any available units?
1028 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1028 7TH Street have?
Some of 1028 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 7TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 7TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 7TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1028 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1028 7TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1028 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 1028 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 7TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 7TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles