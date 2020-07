Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Peaceful 1 Bedroom Prime Sunset Park Area - This peaceful and private back unit of a duplex feels like your very own home. Very quiet, with no neighbors above or below. Great location close to world-class restaurants, grocery stores, Main Street, and the beach. No pets and no smoking. 1-year term minimum.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3817494)