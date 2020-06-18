Rent Calculator
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1020 Palisades Beach Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM
1020 Palisades Beach Road
1020 Pacific Coast Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1020 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Wilshire-Montana
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Luxurious oceanfront mansion. Spectacular views overloo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have any available units?
1020 Palisades Beach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 1020 Palisades Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Palisades Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Palisades Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road offer parking?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Palisades Beach Road has a pool.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Palisades Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Palisades Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
