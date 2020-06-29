1020 Ocean Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Light and bright 3bd +3ba remodeled condo only blocks from the beach in Santa Monica. Hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters and balconies with tree top views. Entirely remodeled within the last 2 years. 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and bonus office nook. 3 full bathrooms including a master bath with large tub. Ample closets all cedar lined. Front facing two story unit in this quaint 8 unit building. Gated with controlled access and security. Central A/C and heat. Laundry in unit equipped with washer and dryer. Two side-by-side parking spaces in gated community garage with additional storage. TV’s in master bedroom and living can be included for an additional fee. Located near Gelson's, Main Street, shops, restaurants, and the beach. Don’t miss out on this fabulous rental. Call for a private showing.