Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1020 Ocean Park Blvd
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:00 AM

1020 Ocean Park Blvd

1020 Ocean Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light and bright 3bd +3ba remodeled condo only blocks from the beach in Santa Monica. Hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters and balconies with tree top views. Entirely remodeled within the last 2 years. 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and bonus office nook. 3 full bathrooms including a master bath with large tub. Ample closets all cedar lined. Front facing two story unit in this quaint 8 unit building. Gated with controlled access and security. Central A/C and heat. Laundry in unit equipped with washer and dryer. Two side-by-side parking spaces in gated community garage with additional storage. TV’s in master bedroom and living can be included for an additional fee. Located near Gelson's, Main Street, shops, restaurants, and the beach. Don’t miss out on this fabulous rental. Call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have any available units?
1020 Ocean Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have?
Some of 1020 Ocean Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Ocean Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Ocean Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Ocean Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Ocean Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Ocean Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.

