All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1012 2ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1012 2ND Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1012 2ND Street

1012 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1012 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
media room
yoga
Modern, newer construction, ocean view penthouse in small 4-unit building in ultra-prime Santa Monica Location. This 10+ year project is probably one of the last ever to be built on Second Street which will feature Ocean Avenue and ocean views. Large single-level residence features awesome ocean views and a super bright and airy space that combines living, dining, and kitchen. Modern kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances that most developers would never even consider using. Stunning Master suite that features a sitting area, an outdoor patio, a large walk-in closet, and leaves you with the feeling of living in a high-end ultra-modern hotel. Master bathroom features huge dual vanity, soaking tub, and shower with rain head & handheld. Truly a world class location that one could live car free. Instant access to beach, park, shopping, farmers' markets, movie theaters, markets, gyms, yoga/fitness classes, and top notch restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 2ND Street have any available units?
1012 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1012 2ND Street have?
Some of 1012 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1012 2ND Street offer parking?
No, 1012 2ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 1012 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 1012 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 2ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 2ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles