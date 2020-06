Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exceptionally lovely, fully remodeled and updated, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condominium with an exquisite newer Kitchen and Bathroom. Hardwood Floors throughout, a Gas Fireplace and a lovely Enclosed Patio as well as brand new A/C and parking. OFFERED either Furnished or Unfurnished depending on the terms of the lease. Wonderful location North of Wilshire in prime Santa Monica, close to everything! Can be leased totally turnkey, soup to nuts furnished! Available immediately.