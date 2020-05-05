1010 CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This traditional ranch-style house is located in a quiet neighborhood with treeline, mountain and city views. Newly refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, fireplace, and lots of windows. Three bedrooms are located on the north side of the house. The master has an en-suite bathroom with a full tub and shower. There is a large living room with fireplace that opens out onto a patio and private backyard. The dining room has beautiful Danish style built-ins. The kitchen is newly updated. New counter-depth refrigerator and new stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove and a separate oven. There is a 4th bedroom with a private entrance that can be used for an office or nanny's room. This bedroom has a walk-in closet and it's own bathroom. There is a laundry room with front load washer and dryer. The house has central air conditioning and heat. There is a 2 car garage with automatic door opener. Lots of storage. This house is well maintained and perfect for a family. Santa Monica schools.