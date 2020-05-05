All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1010 CENTINELA Avenue
Location

1010 Centinela Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This traditional ranch-style house is located in a quiet neighborhood with treeline, mountain and city views. Newly refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted, fireplace, and lots of windows. Three bedrooms are located on the north side of the house. The master has an en-suite bathroom with a full tub and shower. There is a large living room with fireplace that opens out onto a patio and private backyard. The dining room has beautiful Danish style built-ins. The kitchen is newly updated. New counter-depth refrigerator and new stainless steel dishwasher, gas stove and a separate oven. There is a 4th bedroom with a private entrance that can be used for an office or nanny's room. This bedroom has a walk-in closet and it's own bathroom. There is a laundry room with front load washer and dryer. The house has central air conditioning and heat. There is a 2 car garage with automatic door opener. Lots of storage. This house is well maintained and perfect for a family. Santa Monica schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
1010 CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 1010 CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 CENTINELA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 CENTINELA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
