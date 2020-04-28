101 California Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool doorman fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman pool

Furnished short or long term corporate rental. Completely remodeled condo with north facing ocean, whitewater, sunsets and mountain views from every window. This 7th floor unit features dark walnut wood floors. Interior designed all the furniture has been custom made in grey and white hues. Great room with open kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances. Luxurious high-end dining table to fit 6 persons. Living space includes custom designed grey velvet sofa bed, 2 side faux suede chairs, flat screen smart TV, electric fireplace and wine refrigerator. Master bedroom is spacious with Queen bed and flat screen TV. Lie in bed and watch the seagulls soar by your window. Bathroom includes 2 separate rooms with two separate vanities, large bathtub and shower. Located at the California Incline and considered the best location on Ocean Avenue. Property includes 24hr doorman building with pool and across from world class hotels, shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Short walk to Montana Ave., 3rd street Promenade, World class Farmers Market on Wednesday, and minutes to the 10 freeway. Rates subject to change for summer. All leases are over 30 days no daily rentals Coastal Vacation Estates, Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633