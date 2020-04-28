All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 101 California Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
101 California Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

101 California Avenue

101 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
pool
Furnished short or long term corporate rental. Completely remodeled condo with north facing ocean, whitewater, sunsets and mountain views from every window. This 7th floor unit features dark walnut wood floors. Interior designed all the furniture has been custom made in grey and white hues. Great room with open kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances. Luxurious high-end dining table to fit 6 persons. Living space includes custom designed grey velvet sofa bed, 2 side faux suede chairs, flat screen smart TV, electric fireplace and wine refrigerator. Master bedroom is spacious with Queen bed and flat screen TV. Lie in bed and watch the seagulls soar by your window. Bathroom includes 2 separate rooms with two separate vanities, large bathtub and shower. Located at the California Incline and considered the best location on Ocean Avenue. Property includes 24hr doorman building with pool and across from world class hotels, shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Short walk to Montana Ave., 3rd street Promenade, World class Farmers Market on Wednesday, and minutes to the 10 freeway. Rates subject to change for summer. All leases are over 30 days no daily rentals Coastal Vacation Estates, Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 California Avenue have any available units?
101 California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 101 California Avenue have?
Some of 101 California Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 California Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 101 California Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 California Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 California Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 101 California Avenue has a pool.
Does 101 California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 California Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 California Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles