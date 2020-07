Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving business center on-site laundry internet access

City Gate at Cupertino apartments is located between San Francisco's peninsula and downtown San Jose near plenty of restaurants and shopping. Our homes feature spacious floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, large closets, fireplaces, in-home washer and dryers, and private balconies. Enjoy our resort-style swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Our newly renovated homes feature modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new hard surface flooring and an upgraded lighting packages.