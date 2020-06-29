All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3680 S. Bear St #17

3680 Bear Street · No Longer Available
Location

3680 Bear Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo near South Coast Plaza - This single level upstairs condo is located very close to South Coast Plaza in South Coast Springs, a security gated condo community. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring have all been updated and is turnkey. The spacious balcony overlooks a serene view of trees, landscape and the sound of running water from the creek bed below. There is also a full size washer and dryer room out on the balcony. Stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer are included. There is a single car detached garage with storage cabinets built in for your additional items. Come see this before it's taken off the market! Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE5203417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have any available units?
3680 S. Bear St #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have?
Some of 3680 S. Bear St #17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 S. Bear St #17 currently offering any rent specials?
3680 S. Bear St #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 S. Bear St #17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3680 S. Bear St #17 is pet friendly.
Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 offer parking?
Yes, 3680 S. Bear St #17 offers parking.
Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3680 S. Bear St #17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have a pool?
Yes, 3680 S. Bear St #17 has a pool.
Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have accessible units?
No, 3680 S. Bear St #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 S. Bear St #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 S. Bear St #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
