3680 S. Bear St #17

Updated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo near South Coast Plaza - This single level upstairs condo is located very close to South Coast Plaza in South Coast Springs, a security gated condo community. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring have all been updated and is turnkey. The spacious balcony overlooks a serene view of trees, landscape and the sound of running water from the creek bed below. There is also a full size washer and dryer room out on the balcony. Stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer are included. There is a single car detached garage with storage cabinets built in for your additional items. Come see this before it's taken off the market! Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



