Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3317 S Woodland Place Available 02/15/20 Super Clean One Story Home - PERFECT Central OC location Near Parks, Schools & Shopping - Great one-story floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fans, wood floors and bright kitchen. - Attached two car garage and large fenced backyard and patio space with patio slider access from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. - Super cute and move-in ready.



Convenient location close to Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and the UCI Campus.

Walk to nearby parks and schools and open space at Lillie King Park.



Visit LRSpropertymanagement.com

Showings must be scheduled with advance notice to the current tenant

Email: Alan@Lrsrm.com



LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE# 01820556

A Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity Real Estate Broker



(RLNE5459666)