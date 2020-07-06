All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3317 S Woodland Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3317 S Woodland Place
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

3317 S Woodland Place

3317 Woodland Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 Woodland Place, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3317 S Woodland Place Available 02/15/20 Super Clean One Story Home - PERFECT Central OC location Near Parks, Schools & Shopping - Great one-story floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fans, wood floors and bright kitchen. - Attached two car garage and large fenced backyard and patio space with patio slider access from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. - Super cute and move-in ready.

Convenient location close to Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and the UCI Campus.
Walk to nearby parks and schools and open space at Lillie King Park.

Visit LRSpropertymanagement.com
Showings must be scheduled with advance notice to the current tenant
Email: Alan@Lrsrm.com

LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE# 01820556
A Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity Real Estate Broker

(RLNE5459666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 S Woodland Place have any available units?
3317 S Woodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 S Woodland Place have?
Some of 3317 S Woodland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 S Woodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
3317 S Woodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 S Woodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 3317 S Woodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3317 S Woodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 3317 S Woodland Place offers parking.
Does 3317 S Woodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 S Woodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 S Woodland Place have a pool?
No, 3317 S Woodland Place does not have a pool.
Does 3317 S Woodland Place have accessible units?
No, 3317 S Woodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 S Woodland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 S Woodland Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine