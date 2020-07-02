207 E City Place Drive

Amenities

A fantastic lease opportunity in a LIVE/WORK loft at City Place! This space offers modern, urban living with access to a professional, retail front workspace downstairs. This space could also be utilized as a secondary bedroom. A large, 2 story garage styled glass door window on the 2nd floor allows for ample natural light, attached 2 car garage, concrete & wood flooring, marble bathroom countertops. Just outside your front door is Mother's Market, as well as many walkable shopping and dining options. This loft also has excellent freeway access to the 5 and 22 freeways, for commuters. Nearby features are Main Place Mall, St. Joseph's, Children's, & UCI Hospitals, Old Town Orange, Downtown Santa Ana, and the Amtrak train station.