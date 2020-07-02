All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
207 E City Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 E City Place Drive

207 E City Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

207 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
A fantastic lease opportunity in a LIVE/WORK loft at City Place! This space offers modern, urban living with access to a professional, retail front workspace downstairs. This space could also be utilized as a secondary bedroom. A large, 2 story garage styled glass door window on the 2nd floor allows for ample natural light, attached 2 car garage, concrete & wood flooring, marble bathroom countertops. Just outside your front door is Mother's Market, as well as many walkable shopping and dining options. This loft also has excellent freeway access to the 5 and 22 freeways, for commuters. Nearby features are Main Place Mall, St. Joseph's, Children's, & UCI Hospitals, Old Town Orange, Downtown Santa Ana, and the Amtrak train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E City Place Drive have any available units?
207 E City Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 E City Place Drive have?
Some of 207 E City Place Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E City Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 E City Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E City Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 E City Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 207 E City Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 E City Place Drive offers parking.
Does 207 E City Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E City Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E City Place Drive have a pool?
No, 207 E City Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 E City Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 E City Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E City Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 E City Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
