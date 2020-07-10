Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
Rancho San Marcos
269 West San Marcos Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
269 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, CA 92069
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story Town home - Property Id: 289620
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289620
Property Id 289620
(RLNE5814999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Rancho San Marcos have any available units?
Rancho San Marcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does Rancho San Marcos have?
Some of Rancho San Marcos's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Rancho San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho San Marcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho San Marcos pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho San Marcos is pet friendly.
Does Rancho San Marcos offer parking?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not offer parking.
Does Rancho San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho San Marcos have a pool?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not have a pool.
Does Rancho San Marcos have accessible units?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho San Marcos has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
