Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

Rancho San Marcos

269 West San Marcos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

269 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
2 Story Town home - Property Id: 289620

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289620
Property Id 289620

(RLNE5814999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho San Marcos have any available units?
Rancho San Marcos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho San Marcos have?
Some of Rancho San Marcos's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho San Marcos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho San Marcos pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho San Marcos is pet friendly.
Does Rancho San Marcos offer parking?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not offer parking.
Does Rancho San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho San Marcos have a pool?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not have a pool.
Does Rancho San Marcos have accessible units?
No, Rancho San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho San Marcos has units with dishwashers.

