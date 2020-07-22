12 Studio Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA

AL
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,375
400 sqft
Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the restaurants, shops, and grocery stores San
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Midway
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
Studio
$1,385
440 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
72 Units Available
The Rylan
100 Main St, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,975
653 sqft
Welcome to a styled new address, in the heart of Vista’s most walkable and lovable neighborhood. Proper design, stylish amenities and a charming and central location – what's not to love.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
22 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.
Results within 10 miles of San Marcos
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:22 PM
$
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,858
415 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$2,093
690 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,360
590 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in San Marcos, CA

Studio apartments could offer the best of San Marcos living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in San Marcos during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

