All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd

918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have any available units?
918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have?
Some of 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd offer parking?
No, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd has a pool.
Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have accessible units?
No, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego