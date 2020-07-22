/
alma almaden
200 Apartments for rent in Alma-Almaden, San Jose, CA
8 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
1 Unit Available
556 Shadowgraph Dr
556 Shadowgraph Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
871 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
18 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1060 South 3rd Street 343
1060 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
2-Master Suite Condo in San Jose NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 60150 3rd floor 2-master suite condo is located in the resort style 15 year young San Jose Brickyard Complex. Large bath, walking closets.
1 Unit Available
26 W Reed St.
26 West Reed Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
972 sqft
$2895 - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house strategically located in Downtown San Jose - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer for rent this quaint, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Downtown San Jose.
1 Unit Available
846 Creek Drive
846 Creek Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
800 sqft
The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage. Its relaxing and airy interior has hardwood flooring all throughout, recessed lighting, big windows with blinds.
1 Unit Available
1345 Palm Street
1345 Palm Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1118 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy 5% rebate from your rent for up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
998 Spencer Avenue
998 Spencer Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1300 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Central Location! - Come and see this beautifully updated single-family home located in a central and convenient location in Willow Glen! Living room features vaulted ceilings, sun tunnel, ceiling fan, hardwood flooring,
1 Unit Available
1385 Kotenberg Ave
1385 Kotenberg Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1468 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Prestigious Willow Glen Location! - Perfectly located on a tree lined street just steps from shopping and dining in downtown Willow Glen! This unique 3 bedroom 1 bath home features charming architecture, gleaming
1 Unit Available
856 Palm St
856 Palm Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1008 sqft
856 Palm Street, #1, San Jose, 3 bedroom 2 bath house close to downtown - This home is minutes away from downtown San Jose, light rail, highway 87 and 280, restaurants, schools and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1232 Curtis Ave
1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
WILLOW GLEN - Brand new private cottage with garden setting - Willow Glen - Type: Cottage Address: 1232 Curtiss Ave, San Jose Location: Willow Ave and Lincoln Rooms: 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking only Sq. feet: 650 approx.
1 Unit Available
623 Minnesota Ave
623 Minnesota Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1500 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & Home Filled with Charm & Character! Great yard for relaxing & entertaining. Close to Downtown San Jose & Downtown Willow Glen, with all the shopping & restaurants both have to offer.
1 Unit Available
1767 Harmil Way
1767 Harmil Way, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,495
2074 sqft
Wonderful Willow Glen location! This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1700 SqFt. of living space.
1 Unit Available
1375 Lick Ave
1375 Lick Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
513 sqft
Welcome to Skyline at Tamien Station. This modern high-rise condo offers the best of all worlds. Serene views, easy commuter options and luxury amenities and interiors.
1 Unit Available
741 South 3rd Street
741 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,495
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio/1 BA close to downtown San Jose, SJSU, and 280/87.
6 Units Available
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
19 Units Available
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,089
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
940 sqft
Expansive closet space, in-home washers and dryers, and warmly designed kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a gym, pool, hot tub and dog park. In the heart of Silicon Valley just off the Almaden Freeway.
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
846 sqft
Community offers carport, pool and package receiving. Residents live in units with dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Convenient location, steps from Target and Sheppard Middle School.
11 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,604
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
9 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,155
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
7 Units Available
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
21 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,073
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
