943 Costen Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This pristine town home has an impressive amount of improvements, designed for your comfort of living and enjoyment. Located in charming Willow Glen, with superb proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and easy commuting options.



This large, corner unit home is move in ready and includes 1,712 square feet, 3-bedrooms, and 2.5-baths. Beautifully maintained with brand-new plush carpet, freshly painted walls, and a new high impact epoxy garage floor. Enjoy a private entry to the home through the patio and wood front deck. Entertain in the spacious living area featuring high ceilings, gas burning fireplace with cast stone mantle, large windows, and views of the greenbelt, mature trees, and a gazebo.



Enjoy a separate dining area, an open family room, adjacent to a spacious fully equipped kitchen. Windows fill the home with an abundance of natural light all throughout. Step upstairs and enjoy a sun lit landing-hallway, bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. En-suite master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, and a large custom walk-in closet.



This home is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heat, in-home front-loading washer and dryer, two car garage, large additional storage area and is alarm system ready.



This exceptional, detailed home is a rare find.

Call today to schedule a private and safe viewing.