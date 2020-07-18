All apartments in San Jose
943 Costen Ct

943 Costen Court · (408) 888-4700
Location

943 Costen Court, San Jose, CA 95125

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This pristine town home has an impressive amount of improvements, designed for your comfort of living and enjoyment. Located in charming Willow Glen, with superb proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and easy commuting options.

This large, corner unit home is move in ready and includes 1,712 square feet, 3-bedrooms, and 2.5-baths. Beautifully maintained with brand-new plush carpet, freshly painted walls, and a new high impact epoxy garage floor. Enjoy a private entry to the home through the patio and wood front deck. Entertain in the spacious living area featuring high ceilings, gas burning fireplace with cast stone mantle, large windows, and views of the greenbelt, mature trees, and a gazebo.

Enjoy a separate dining area, an open family room, adjacent to a spacious fully equipped kitchen. Windows fill the home with an abundance of natural light all throughout. Step upstairs and enjoy a sun lit landing-hallway, bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. En-suite master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, and a large custom walk-in closet.

This home is equipped with the convenience of central air conditioning and heat, in-home front-loading washer and dryer, two car garage, large additional storage area and is alarm system ready.

This exceptional, detailed home is a rare find.
Call today to schedule a private and safe viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Costen Ct have any available units?
943 Costen Ct has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Costen Ct have?
Some of 943 Costen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Costen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
943 Costen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Costen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 943 Costen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 943 Costen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 943 Costen Ct offers parking.
Does 943 Costen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Costen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Costen Ct have a pool?
No, 943 Costen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 943 Costen Ct have accessible units?
No, 943 Costen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Costen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Costen Ct has units with dishwashers.
