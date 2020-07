Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

6937 Rodling Dr Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - This home was beautifully remodeled with a brand new quartz countertop and newer stainless steel appliances including: dishwasher, refrigerator and gas stove.



This home has laminate flooring throughout.



Unit comes with new washer and Dryer and 1 car garage. 1 unassigned parking space is available.



This home has central heat and air Conditioning.



$2700 per month

$2700 security deposit



12 month lease



Tenant pays for PG&E (Gas and electric) and water only.

Garbage is included



No Smoking

No Pets



Unit is available Now. Please call or email us to set up a showing.



408-626-4800

bob@atobpropertymanagement.com



DRE# 01264949



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917396)