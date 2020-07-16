6814 Westmoor Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This won't last long! This nearly 1,800 square foot single-family home features 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Enjoy a spacious living area with adjoining dining room and a gas burning fireplace.

Natural hardwood floors throughout, upgraded recessed lighting, dual pane windows, Nest thermostat, security system, ample storage, full-size washer and dryer.

Please note that the garage has been modified into a bonus room. Recent renovation included updated bathrooms and paint.

Fantastic location just 10 minutes to Apple, 15 minutes to Google, and just minutes to shopping, dining, and access to major freeways (85 and 280). Enjoy a short 2-minute walk to Calabazas Park. Excellent schools include John Muir Elementary, Joaquin Miller Middle and Lynbrook High.