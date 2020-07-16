All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

6814 Westmoor Way

6814 Westmoor Way · (408) 888-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6814 Westmoor Way, San Jose, CA 95129
Calabazas Sorth

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This won't last long! This nearly 1,800 square foot single-family home features 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Enjoy a spacious living area with adjoining dining room and a gas burning fireplace.
Natural hardwood floors throughout, upgraded recessed lighting, dual pane windows, Nest thermostat, security system, ample storage, full-size washer and dryer.
Please note that the garage has been modified into a bonus room. Recent renovation included updated bathrooms and paint.
Fantastic location just 10 minutes to Apple, 15 minutes to Google, and just minutes to shopping, dining, and access to major freeways (85 and 280). Enjoy a short 2-minute walk to Calabazas Park. Excellent schools include John Muir Elementary, Joaquin Miller Middle and Lynbrook High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Westmoor Way have any available units?
6814 Westmoor Way has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 Westmoor Way have?
Some of 6814 Westmoor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 Westmoor Way currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Westmoor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Westmoor Way pet-friendly?
No, 6814 Westmoor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 6814 Westmoor Way offer parking?
Yes, 6814 Westmoor Way offers parking.
Does 6814 Westmoor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 Westmoor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Westmoor Way have a pool?
No, 6814 Westmoor Way does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Westmoor Way have accessible units?
No, 6814 Westmoor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Westmoor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 Westmoor Way has units with dishwashers.
