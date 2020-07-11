All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

6712 Heaton Moor Dr

6712 Heaton Moor Drive · (408) 626-4800
Location

6712 Heaton Moor Drive, San Jose, CA 95119
Rancho Santa Teresa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6712 Heaton Moor Dr · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6712 Heaton Moor Dr beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet Santa Teresa location - This beautiful home comes equipped with a gas oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer. Also included are dual pane windows, recessed lighting, panel doors and crown molding. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Gas burning fireplace in Living Room. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout except in bedrooms which are carpeted.

There is a 2 car garage. ADT home security is installed at the home and is available at your cost if you want it.

This home has central heat and central air conditioning.

This home is on a large 6150 SF lot with lots of beautiful low maintenance plants. Also the backyard has 10 kinds of fruit trees.

Great location with easy access to Freeway CA-85, 101 and VTA train station which is close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Tranquil setting with Santa Teresa County Park, hiking and biking trails directly across the street. Close to KP, IBM, Costco and tech startups. Great schools, VTA train Station, stores, cafes and restaurants within walking distance.

Dogs are OK on a case by case basis with pet deposit $ 500 each (small and medium dogs OK. No Cats).
NO SMOKING

Rent $3,200 per month
$3,200 security deposit

Lease term 1 year.

Tenant responsible for PG&E (gas and electric), water, garbage and landscaping.

Home can be viewed now but this home will be available on July 25, 2020.

Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.

bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

408-626-4800

BRE#01264949

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4875730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

