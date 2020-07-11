Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6712 Heaton Moor Dr beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet Santa Teresa location - This beautiful home comes equipped with a gas oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer. Also included are dual pane windows, recessed lighting, panel doors and crown molding. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Gas burning fireplace in Living Room. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout except in bedrooms which are carpeted.



There is a 2 car garage. ADT home security is installed at the home and is available at your cost if you want it.



This home has central heat and central air conditioning.



This home is on a large 6150 SF lot with lots of beautiful low maintenance plants. Also the backyard has 10 kinds of fruit trees.



Great location with easy access to Freeway CA-85, 101 and VTA train station which is close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Tranquil setting with Santa Teresa County Park, hiking and biking trails directly across the street. Close to KP, IBM, Costco and tech startups. Great schools, VTA train Station, stores, cafes and restaurants within walking distance.



Dogs are OK on a case by case basis with pet deposit $ 500 each (small and medium dogs OK. No Cats).

NO SMOKING



Rent $3,200 per month

$3,200 security deposit



Lease term 1 year.



Tenant responsible for PG&E (gas and electric), water, garbage and landscaping.



Home can be viewed now but this home will be available on July 25, 2020.



Please email for showing or contact our office for application process or any general questions.



bob@atobpropertymanagement.com



408-626-4800



BRE#01264949



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4875730)