5741 Clematis Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled and spacious 900 square feet unit located in the excellent neighborhood Cambrian Park in San Jose.



This modern and spacious unit is professionally designed to be a great fit for both families, and business travelers. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 85 which means short commute times to both travel destinations, and work.



Recently renovated space which includes: new flooring, new vanity and kitchen wood cabinets, white calacatte quartz countertop, fully remodeled kitchen w/ brand new dining set/tools, redone ceiling, recessed lighting, double pane windows, and freshly painted walls.



All beds have memory foam mattress, and covers with the queen bed featuring a 12 inch memory foam mattress for extreme comfort.



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Kaiser Permanente (13.2km/15min), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (20.7km/22min), O'Connor Hospital (22.3km/22min), US HealthWorks Medical (25.4km/23min), Valley Health Center (32.1km/29min), Sutter Health (32.0km/24min), Santa Cruz Center (53.8km/43min), St. Louise Regional Hospital (41.01km/33min)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5643176)