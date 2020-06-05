All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 5741 Clematis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
5741 Clematis Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5741 Clematis Dr

5741 Clematis Drive · (650) 793-5308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5741 Clematis Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
Noddin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled and spacious 900 square feet unit located in the excellent neighborhood Cambrian Park in San Jose.

This modern and spacious unit is professionally designed to be a great fit for both families, and business travelers. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 85 which means short commute times to both travel destinations, and work.

Recently renovated space which includes: new flooring, new vanity and kitchen wood cabinets, white calacatte quartz countertop, fully remodeled kitchen w/ brand new dining set/tools, redone ceiling, recessed lighting, double pane windows, and freshly painted walls.

All beds have memory foam mattress, and covers with the queen bed featuring a 12 inch memory foam mattress for extreme comfort.

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Kaiser Permanente (13.2km/15min), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (20.7km/22min), O'Connor Hospital (22.3km/22min), US HealthWorks Medical (25.4km/23min), Valley Health Center (32.1km/29min), Sutter Health (32.0km/24min), Santa Cruz Center (53.8km/43min), St. Louise Regional Hospital (41.01km/33min)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5643176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Clematis Dr have any available units?
5741 Clematis Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 Clematis Dr have?
Some of 5741 Clematis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Clematis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Clematis Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Clematis Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Clematis Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5741 Clematis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Clematis Dr does offer parking.
Does 5741 Clematis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 Clematis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Clematis Dr have a pool?
No, 5741 Clematis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Clematis Dr have accessible units?
No, 5741 Clematis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Clematis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Clematis Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5741 Clematis Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
911 Chestnut Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way
San Jose, CA 95136
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue
San Jose, CA 95117

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity