524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed4fd5dc8c57671a42dcd3 524 S Park Dr, San Jose- Beautiful 4bd, 2ba home in desirable West San Jose Neighborhood. Close to 280 Freeway, Hwy 85, Shops, and Parks. Large floor plan, single story. Full Kitchen with gas 4 burner cooktop, wall oven, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher. The kitchen has a lot of counter and cabinet space. Living room has a large picture window overlooking the landscaped backyard. Surrounded by three bedrooms, the main bathroom has tub/shower combo, single faucet, and mirror. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and bathroom. The master bathroom has a separate vanity and toilet/tub area. Washer/ dryer located in the one car attached garage. Gardener included.

Cross Street: Moorpark Avenue



Lease is for One Year, automatically becomes Month to Month after lease expires.



