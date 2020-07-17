All apartments in San Jose
524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129

524 South Park Drive · (650) 463-9203
Location

524 South Park Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
Mitty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed4fd5dc8c57671a42dcd3 524 S Park Dr, San Jose- Beautiful 4bd, 2ba home in desirable West San Jose Neighborhood. Close to 280 Freeway, Hwy 85, Shops, and Parks. Large floor plan, single story. Full Kitchen with gas 4 burner cooktop, wall oven, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher. The kitchen has a lot of counter and cabinet space. Living room has a large picture window overlooking the landscaped backyard. Surrounded by three bedrooms, the main bathroom has tub/shower combo, single faucet, and mirror. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and bathroom. The master bathroom has a separate vanity and toilet/tub area. Washer/ dryer located in the one car attached garage. Gardener included.
Cross Street: Moorpark Avenue

Lease is for One Year, automatically becomes Month to Month after lease expires.

(RLNE5875427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have any available units?
524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have?
Some of 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 currently offering any rent specials?
524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 pet-friendly?
No, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 offer parking?
Yes, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 offers parking.
Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have a pool?
No, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 does not have a pool.
Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have accessible units?
No, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 does not have accessible units.
Does 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 S Park Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 has units with dishwashers.
