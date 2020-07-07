All apartments in San Jose
5233 Rio Lobo Drive

5233 Rio Lobo Drive · (408) 644-5175
Location

5233 Rio Lobo Drive, San Jose, CA 95136
Hayes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5233 Rio Lobo Drive · Avail. Jul 26

$3,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5233 Rio Lobo Drive Available 07/26/20 Bright and Spacious Oasis - Stylishly updated spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a pleasant Edenvale neighborhood. High vaulted ceiling, transom entry window, and bright newly painted walls bring light and air into the large living room. Stainless steel appliances with sleek, granite counters, stone backsplash, and electric stove top. Wood and tile floors downstairs with newly carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Fourth bedroom well-suited for use as office. Sophisticated master suite with dual mirrored closets, overhead reading lights, TV nook, dual sinks, soaking tub, and multi-spray shower system. Hall bathroom features dual shower head and ample storage. Versatile attached west-facing sunroom leads out to the backyard. Tranquil, meditative setting features fruit trees, rose bushes, and shaded sitting area. Other home features include wood shutters, built-in wood linen cabinets, two-car attached garage, dual pane windows and central heat.

In the vicinity of the historic Hayes Mansion hotel, restaurant and event center. Several nearby city parks including the historic Martial Cottle farm. Less than 2 miles to the Blossom Hill Caltrain station; about 1.3 miles to Snell VTA Light Rail. Close access to 85, 87, and 101 freeways. Shopping centers at Snell/Branham (Safeway) about 1 mile away; Blossom Hill/Snell (CVS, Walgreens, Lucky) about 1.2 miles away; Cottle/Great Oaks (Target, Safeway, Lowe's, In N Out) 1.7 miles away; 3 miles to Costco.

Less than one-half mile to Hayes Elementary School. 1.5 miles to Davis Intermediate School. Less than 1 mile to Oak Grove High School. (Applicant should independently verify public schools assigned to this address).

1-year lease
sorry, no smoking
sorry, no pets (assistive animals excepted)
renter's insurance required
shown by appointment

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5911259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have any available units?
5233 Rio Lobo Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have?
Some of 5233 Rio Lobo Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Rio Lobo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Rio Lobo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Rio Lobo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive offers parking.
Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have a pool?
No, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have accessible units?
No, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Rio Lobo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 Rio Lobo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
