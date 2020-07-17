All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 498 S. 7th Street - 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
498 S. 7th Street - 1B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

498 S. 7th Street - 1B

498 S 7th St · (925) 575-9887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

498 S 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020

SHOWING ONE DAY ONLY: SATURDAY JULY 18 10:30 - 11:30 PM BY APPT ONLY!!! EMAIL INFO@FOXTENANT.COM TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT

DUE TO COVID-19 MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL WILL BE FOLLOWED.

For more information and online application at www.foxtenant.com

Online Application at www.foxtenant.com
(Ignore $35 fee upon application. Will be collected through PayPal after application review and qualification)

No Smoking. No pets. Single Occupancy (no overnight guests).

Are you ready to enjoy living in Downtown San Jose - Steps from San Jose State University and City Hall?

This small affordable PRIVATE 1 bed/1 bath unit (single occupancy only) shares a fully remodeled kitchen with just one other male tenant, in a beautifully restored 1900's historic Victorian, and is a great alternative to over-crowded, high-density apartment complexes. The building has 5 apartment, 1 in the basement, 2 on the ground floor and 2 in the upper floor. This unit is in the ground floor with it's private entrance.

The small private bedroom (Bedroom 2 in the floor plan) features wood laminate floors, two bright windows, private bathroom with separate pedestal sink and tub/shower area, individual heat and Air Conditioning controls. Individually keyed door leads to large remodeled kitchen (shared with one other female tenant) with custom tiled floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, newer cabinets, stainless steel sink, microwave/exhaust, full sized 4 burner stove/oven and full sized fridge/freezer.

Easy access through entrance in kitchen, leading to private deck and side yard parking.

This Private 1 Bed/1 Bath unit (Bedroom 2 in floor plan) is part of a fully updated Victorian building. New copper plumbing throughout (no more galvanized pipes or colored water), new electrical system/panels (no more unsafe ungrounded outlets with fuses), and dual-pane windows (for better temperature/sound insulation).

All units are wired for and include High-Speed Internet (both wired and Wi-Fi).

The building features fully landscaped and gated garden with motion-activated lights for convenience and safety. 24/7 CCTV security cameras protect entire exterior of building. One off-street assigned parking for tenants. Laundry room with coin-op washer/dryer for convenience.

If you are tired of the same old over-crowded apartment complexes or love charming old properties but don't want to deal with leaky pipes and inadequate electrical systems - here's your chance to get the best of old world charm with modern day convenience.

ABOUT YOUR ROOMATE:
Current tenant is a male San Jose State University student. He plans to renew for another year.

This is NOT a party house, but not a church either so respectful enjoyment is the norm

ABOUT YOU:
You are a responsible student or working professional
You are a non-smoker and have no pets
You respect other people and their property
You have sufficient income/credit or family member that can co-sign

LEASE DETAILS:
Monthly rent is $1245 (based on 12 month lease)
Deposit is $1300
(1st month and security deposit required upon lease signing)

Plus $65 Service Fee which includes the following:
o High-Speed Internet (150Mbps) wired and wireless Ethernet
o All Utilities - PG&E, Garbage, Water and Sewer

Tenant Pays Separate:
o Renter's insurance policy protects you and your belongings (~$7/mo)

Due to Covid-19 showing is limited to those have have submitted application online and has been approved. Thank you for your understanding.

For more info online application: www.foxtenant.com www.foxinvestments.net
**** IF THIS AD IS UP, UNIT IS STILL AVAILABLE *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have any available units?
498 S. 7th Street - 1B has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have?
Some of 498 S. 7th Street - 1B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 S. 7th Street - 1B currently offering any rent specials?
498 S. 7th Street - 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 S. 7th Street - 1B pet-friendly?
No, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B offer parking?
Yes, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B offers parking.
Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have a pool?
No, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B does not have a pool.
Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have accessible units?
No, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 498 S. 7th Street - 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 498 S. 7th Street - 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 498 S. 7th Street - 1B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA 95126
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16
San Jose, CA 95130
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue
San Jose, CA 95117

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity