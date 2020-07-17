498 S. 7th Street - 1B

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020



SHOWING ONE DAY ONLY: SATURDAY JULY 18 10:30 - 11:30 PM BY APPT ONLY!!! EMAIL INFO@FOXTENANT.COM TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT



DUE TO COVID-19 MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL WILL BE FOLLOWED.



For more information and online application at www.foxtenant.com



(Ignore $35 fee upon application. Will be collected through PayPal after application review and qualification)



No Smoking. No pets. Single Occupancy (no overnight guests).



Are you ready to enjoy living in Downtown San Jose - Steps from San Jose State University and City Hall?



This small affordable PRIVATE 1 bed/1 bath unit (single occupancy only) shares a fully remodeled kitchen with just one other male tenant, in a beautifully restored 1900's historic Victorian, and is a great alternative to over-crowded, high-density apartment complexes. The building has 5 apartment, 1 in the basement, 2 on the ground floor and 2 in the upper floor. This unit is in the ground floor with it's private entrance.



The small private bedroom (Bedroom 2 in the floor plan) features wood laminate floors, two bright windows, private bathroom with separate pedestal sink and tub/shower area, individual heat and Air Conditioning controls. Individually keyed door leads to large remodeled kitchen (shared with one other female tenant) with custom tiled floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, newer cabinets, stainless steel sink, microwave/exhaust, full sized 4 burner stove/oven and full sized fridge/freezer.



Easy access through entrance in kitchen, leading to private deck and side yard parking.



This Private 1 Bed/1 Bath unit (Bedroom 2 in floor plan) is part of a fully updated Victorian building. New copper plumbing throughout (no more galvanized pipes or colored water), new electrical system/panels (no more unsafe ungrounded outlets with fuses), and dual-pane windows (for better temperature/sound insulation).



All units are wired for and include High-Speed Internet (both wired and Wi-Fi).



The building features fully landscaped and gated garden with motion-activated lights for convenience and safety. 24/7 CCTV security cameras protect entire exterior of building. One off-street assigned parking for tenants. Laundry room with coin-op washer/dryer for convenience.



If you are tired of the same old over-crowded apartment complexes or love charming old properties but don't want to deal with leaky pipes and inadequate electrical systems - here's your chance to get the best of old world charm with modern day convenience.



ABOUT YOUR ROOMATE:

Current tenant is a male San Jose State University student. He plans to renew for another year.



This is NOT a party house, but not a church either so respectful enjoyment is the norm



ABOUT YOU:

You are a responsible student or working professional

You are a non-smoker and have no pets

You respect other people and their property

You have sufficient income/credit or family member that can co-sign



LEASE DETAILS:

Monthly rent is $1245 (based on 12 month lease)

Deposit is $1300

(1st month and security deposit required upon lease signing)



Plus $65 Service Fee which includes the following:

o High-Speed Internet (150Mbps) wired and wireless Ethernet

o All Utilities - PG&E, Garbage, Water and Sewer



Tenant Pays Separate:

o Renter's insurance policy protects you and your belongings (~$7/mo)



Due to Covid-19 showing is limited to those have have submitted application online and has been approved. Thank you for your understanding.



