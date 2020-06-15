Amenities

Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Beautiful Two Bedrooms / One Bath near Westgate Center- Available Now!



4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 is close to Westgate Center, Sprouts Farmers Market, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Gen Korean BBQ House, AMC Saratoga 14, with quick access to Lawrence Expressway, and Saratoga Ave.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4734-Hamilton-Ave-Apt-10-San-Jose-CA-95130



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



