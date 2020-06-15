All apartments in San Jose
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10

4734 West Hamilton Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4734 West Hamilton Avenue, San Jose, CA 95130
Castro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2224 · Avail. now

$2,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Beautiful Two Bedrooms / One Bath near Westgate Center- Available Now!

4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 is close to Westgate Center, Sprouts Farmers Market, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Gen Korean BBQ House, AMC Saratoga 14, with quick access to Lawrence Expressway, and Saratoga Ave.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4734-Hamilton-Ave-Apt-10-San-Jose-CA-95130

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have any available units?
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 has a unit available for $2,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have?
Some of 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 offer parking?
No, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 does not offer parking.
Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Hamilton Ave Apt 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
