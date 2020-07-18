Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

4285 Verdigris Circle Available 08/15/20 Prime Location Single Family Home - This prime location Santa Clara single family home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths 1,850 sqft of living space is the place to be. Solid wood flooring throughout the first floor. Plush carpeting upstairs throughout the all the bedrooms. Open kitchen with island and ample kitchen cabinets. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with plush carpeting, large primary bedroom with double sinks and walk-in closets. Private backyard with lush trees and bushes, perfect for those summer BBQ's.



Centrally located - minutes away from Cisco, Brocade, Samsung, KLA, Intel, Oracle, Yahoo, eBay, Great America and many start-ups with easy access to Highway 101 & 237, I-880, and the San Jose International Airport. Walking distance to Light Rail Walking distance to San Francisco 49ers Stadium and High end Shopping & Santa Clara Downtown!



Guadalupe river walking trails Close community Walking Distance from several companies including Cisco, Brocade, KLA Tencor and many others. Minutes of driving distance to several others. Very easy access to most highways (minutes) - 237, 101, 880, 85 Shopping within walking distance (@First Shopping mall) and coffee shops and restaurants (Rivermark).



Sorry no pets or smoking allowed in home. Home is being rented unfurnished. Apply online at bshpm.com



