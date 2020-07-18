All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4285 Verdigris Circle

4285 Verdigris Circle · (925) 366-8780
Location

4285 Verdigris Circle, San Jose, CA 95134
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4285 Verdigris Circle · Avail. Aug 15

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
coffee bar
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
4285 Verdigris Circle Available 08/15/20 Prime Location Single Family Home - This prime location Santa Clara single family home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths 1,850 sqft of living space is the place to be. Solid wood flooring throughout the first floor. Plush carpeting upstairs throughout the all the bedrooms. Open kitchen with island and ample kitchen cabinets. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with plush carpeting, large primary bedroom with double sinks and walk-in closets. Private backyard with lush trees and bushes, perfect for those summer BBQ's.

Centrally located - minutes away from Cisco, Brocade, Samsung, KLA, Intel, Oracle, Yahoo, eBay, Great America and many start-ups with easy access to Highway 101 & 237, I-880, and the San Jose International Airport. Walking distance to Light Rail Walking distance to San Francisco 49ers Stadium and High end Shopping & Santa Clara Downtown!

Guadalupe river walking trails Close community Walking Distance from several companies including Cisco, Brocade, KLA Tencor and many others. Minutes of driving distance to several others. Very easy access to most highways (minutes) - 237, 101, 880, 85 Shopping within walking distance (@First Shopping mall) and coffee shops and restaurants (Rivermark).

Sorry no pets or smoking allowed in home. Home is being rented unfurnished. Apply online at bshpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4285 Verdigris Circle have any available units?
4285 Verdigris Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4285 Verdigris Circle have?
Some of 4285 Verdigris Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4285 Verdigris Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4285 Verdigris Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4285 Verdigris Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4285 Verdigris Circle offer parking?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4285 Verdigris Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4285 Verdigris Circle have a pool?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4285 Verdigris Circle have accessible units?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4285 Verdigris Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4285 Verdigris Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
