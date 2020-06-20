4177 Boneso Cir

Amenities

The property is fully available at the end of June 2020.



Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms condo home property rental in the very bikeable Renaissance neighborhood in San Jose.



This unit is close to Santa Row with many dining and shopping options, easy access to VTA, 237, 101, and 880. Open living space includes hardwood/tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, natural light, private patio, and master bed/bath. This unit also comes with a high-speed internet, gas fireplace, forced-air heating and central AC, and a washer and dryer in unit. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It has an HOA-maintained yard. No pets allowed and no smoking.



It has a 1-car attached garage parking, 1 permanent parking inside the complex (requires a permit), 1 visitor pass for 1 car only, and on-street parking.



Tenant pays for water (City of San Jose Water), sewage (San José-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility), gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), cable and Internet (Xfinity, AT&T, and others). Trash (HOA), landscaping, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



The complex includes beautifully landscaped grounds with a shared pool and spa! Schedule a showing today before this rare find is taken!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 75



Nearby parks: Ulistac Natural Area, Lick Mill Park, and Miguel Aldana Sports



No Pets Allowed



