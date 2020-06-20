All apartments in San Jose
4177 Boneso Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4177 Boneso Cir

4177 Boneso Circle · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4177 Boneso Circle, San Jose, CA 95134
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) The property is fully available at the end of June 2020.

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020. or call us (425) 321 0364. Plus take advantage of a $1000.00 off if you move in on or before June 30th, 2020

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms condo home property rental in the very bikeable Renaissance neighborhood in San Jose.

This unit is close to Santa Row with many dining and shopping options, easy access to VTA, 237, 101, and 880. Open living space includes hardwood/tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, natural light, private patio, and master bed/bath. This unit also comes with a high-speed internet, gas fireplace, forced-air heating and central AC, and a washer and dryer in unit. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. It has an HOA-maintained yard. No pets allowed and no smoking.

It has a 1-car attached garage parking, 1 permanent parking inside the complex (requires a permit), 1 visitor pass for 1 car only, and on-street parking.

Tenant pays for water (City of San Jose Water), sewage (San José-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility), gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), cable and Internet (Xfinity, AT&T, and others). Trash (HOA), landscaping, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

The complex includes beautifully landscaped grounds with a shared pool and spa! Schedule a showing today before this rare find is taken!

The Property is fully available on June 30, 2020.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 75

Nearby parks: Ulistac Natural Area, Lick Mill Park, and Miguel Aldana Sports

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 Boneso Cir have any available units?
4177 Boneso Cir has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 Boneso Cir have?
Some of 4177 Boneso Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 Boneso Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4177 Boneso Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 Boneso Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4177 Boneso Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4177 Boneso Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4177 Boneso Cir does offer parking.
Does 4177 Boneso Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4177 Boneso Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 Boneso Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4177 Boneso Cir has a pool.
Does 4177 Boneso Cir have accessible units?
No, 4177 Boneso Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 Boneso Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 Boneso Cir has units with dishwashers.
