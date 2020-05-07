All apartments in San Jose
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:31 AM

4127 Blackford Cir

4127 Blackford Circle · (408) 356-6893
Location

4127 Blackford Circle, San Jose, CA 95117
Blackford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse has easy access to 280 for commuting. This unit is close to Santana Row and Valley Fair mall providing quick access to restaurants and shopping.
With 1025 Sq. Ft. of living space, the unit has a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, laminate hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes custom painted cabinets, clean tile, and lots of storage. Easy access to your outside patio, with fruit trees. One large master bedroom provides walk-in closet, while second bedroom has wall to wall closets. Upstairs closet with stackable washer/dryer. New carpeting in both bedrooms.
Central Heat & A/C.
1 car attached garage.
Fenced in back patio for outside entertainment and relaxation.

Available Late May 2020
$3100 a month
$4500 Security Deposit
Sorry, no pets.

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

VT - https://youtu.be/7ETRLr3dByE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Blackford Cir have any available units?
4127 Blackford Cir has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Blackford Cir have?
Some of 4127 Blackford Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Blackford Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Blackford Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Blackford Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Blackford Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4127 Blackford Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Blackford Cir does offer parking.
Does 4127 Blackford Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4127 Blackford Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Blackford Cir have a pool?
No, 4127 Blackford Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Blackford Cir have accessible units?
No, 4127 Blackford Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Blackford Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 Blackford Cir has units with dishwashers.
