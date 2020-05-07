4127 Blackford Cir

Amenities

Charming 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse has easy access to 280 for commuting. This unit is close to Santana Row and Valley Fair mall providing quick access to restaurants and shopping.

With 1025 Sq. Ft. of living space, the unit has a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, laminate hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes custom painted cabinets, clean tile, and lots of storage. Easy access to your outside patio, with fruit trees. One large master bedroom provides walk-in closet, while second bedroom has wall to wall closets. Upstairs closet with stackable washer/dryer. New carpeting in both bedrooms.

Central Heat & A/C.

1 car attached garage.

Fenced in back patio for outside entertainment and relaxation.



Available Late May 2020

$3100 a month

$4500 Security Deposit

Sorry, no pets.



