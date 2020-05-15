Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

410 N. First St., #333 Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO - This 1,071 square foot beautifully remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo at Ryland Mews has lavish high-end upgrades throughout the entire home. Luxury touches galore, from the beautiful hardwood floors to the stainless steel appliances by Bosch and quartz kitchen countertops. There is a full-sized washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Master bath features a walk-in shower with single glass door. Outdoors you'll find a large patio perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet cup of coffee.



Ryland Mews is one of the original downtown San Jose condominium developments. It is a secured building with secured underground parking. This unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces and an additional storage locker in the garage. The Ryland Mews community features an outdoor pool with hot tub, a clubhouse with kitchen and plenty of seating areas, and a fitness gym. Everything you'd want in a downtown urban setting is at your doorstep -- great restaurants, nighttime entertainment, theater, sports, and other special events. Transportation choices are plentiful -- VTA light rail is within walking distance. Highway 87, 280 and 880 are minutes away, as is San Jose Mineta Airport.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 48 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account



No Pets Allowed



