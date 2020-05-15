All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 410 N. First St., #333.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
410 N. First St., #333
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

410 N. First St., #333

410 North 1st Street · (408) 297-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 N. First St., #333 · Avail. Jul 10

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
410 N. First St., #333 Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO - This 1,071 square foot beautifully remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo at Ryland Mews has lavish high-end upgrades throughout the entire home. Luxury touches galore, from the beautiful hardwood floors to the stainless steel appliances by Bosch and quartz kitchen countertops. There is a full-sized washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Master bath features a walk-in shower with single glass door. Outdoors you'll find a large patio perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet cup of coffee.

Ryland Mews is one of the original downtown San Jose condominium developments. It is a secured building with secured underground parking. This unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces and an additional storage locker in the garage. The Ryland Mews community features an outdoor pool with hot tub, a clubhouse with kitchen and plenty of seating areas, and a fitness gym. Everything you'd want in a downtown urban setting is at your doorstep -- great restaurants, nighttime entertainment, theater, sports, and other special events. Transportation choices are plentiful -- VTA light rail is within walking distance. Highway 87, 280 and 880 are minutes away, as is San Jose Mineta Airport.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 48 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2243650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 N. First St., #333 have any available units?
410 N. First St., #333 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 N. First St., #333 have?
Some of 410 N. First St., #333's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 N. First St., #333 currently offering any rent specials?
410 N. First St., #333 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 N. First St., #333 pet-friendly?
No, 410 N. First St., #333 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 410 N. First St., #333 offer parking?
Yes, 410 N. First St., #333 does offer parking.
Does 410 N. First St., #333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 N. First St., #333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 N. First St., #333 have a pool?
Yes, 410 N. First St., #333 has a pool.
Does 410 N. First St., #333 have accessible units?
No, 410 N. First St., #333 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 N. First St., #333 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 N. First St., #333 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 N. First St., #333?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16
San Jose, CA 95130
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity