Amenities
THE AXIS, 38 N Almaden Blvd. #125 - Upscale, Urban Condo Living at the Heart of Downtown San Jose! - * Live at The Axis High-Rise! Upscale, Urban Condo Living at the Heart of Downtown San Jose!
* Ground Floor - 1 Bed PLUS Loft to Use as 2nd Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, 1,845sf,
* 1 Parking Space Included, with Potential to Rent Additional Spaces in Front of Main Entrance
* Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood + Carpet in Rooms
* Gourmet Kitchen Features Granite Slab Countertops, Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Bar Seating!
* Master Bath with Tiled Shower Over Tub, Ceramic Tile Floors, Plenty of Cabinets & Full Size Washer & Dryer!
* Minutes to the Airport & Walk to San Pedro Square, Lightrail, SAP Center, Farmers Market, &the Anticipated Google Village!
* Pool, Spa, 24 Hour Gym, BBQ, Clubhouse, Outdoor Kitchen and Lounge, with Conceriege / Security Service 24/7
* City Lights and Mountain Views! No Pets.
CalDRE#01872426
* Please note that our leases end in summertime (April, May, June, or July ONLY), and must be at least a year out or more.
--Videos of unit and amenities here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hlvlhe9d2mx13ws/AACqpZx4g0mOqJVGlpoSot0ia?dl=0
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedures
(RLNE5487594)