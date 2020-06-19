All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 38 N Almaden Blvd #125.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
38 N Almaden Blvd #125
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

38 N Almaden Blvd #125

38 North Almaden Boulevard · (408) 673-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

38 North Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA 95110
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 · Avail. now

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
THE AXIS, 38 N Almaden Blvd. #125 - Upscale, Urban Condo Living at the Heart of Downtown San Jose! - * Live at The Axis High-Rise! Upscale, Urban Condo Living at the Heart of Downtown San Jose!
* Ground Floor - 1 Bed PLUS Loft to Use as 2nd Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, 1,845sf,
* 1 Parking Space Included, with Potential to Rent Additional Spaces in Front of Main Entrance
* Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood + Carpet in Rooms
* Gourmet Kitchen Features Granite Slab Countertops, Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Bar Seating!
* Master Bath with Tiled Shower Over Tub, Ceramic Tile Floors, Plenty of Cabinets & Full Size Washer & Dryer!
* Minutes to the Airport & Walk to San Pedro Square, Lightrail, SAP Center, Farmers Market, &the Anticipated Google Village!
* Pool, Spa, 24 Hour Gym, BBQ, Clubhouse, Outdoor Kitchen and Lounge, with Conceriege / Security Service 24/7
* City Lights and Mountain Views! No Pets.

CalDRE#01872426
* Please note that our leases end in summertime (April, May, June, or July ONLY), and must be at least a year out or more.

--Videos of unit and amenities here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hlvlhe9d2mx13ws/AACqpZx4g0mOqJVGlpoSot0ia?dl=0
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedures

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have any available units?
38 N Almaden Blvd #125 has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have?
Some of 38 N Almaden Blvd #125's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 currently offering any rent specials?
38 N Almaden Blvd #125 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 pet-friendly?
No, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 offer parking?
Yes, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 does offer parking.
Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have a pool?
Yes, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 has a pool.
Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have accessible units?
No, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 N Almaden Blvd #125 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38 N Almaden Blvd #125?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95126
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity