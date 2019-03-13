368 North 4th Street APT 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment property rental situated on a very walkable and biker’s paradise Downtown neighborhood in San Jose!



This cozy unit’s interior offers hardwood flooring, big windows with blinds, and tile flooring in the bathroom. The nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. A sink vanity furnished the bathroom. For climate control, it has forced-air heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your laundry convenience. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. There is an awesome balcony— cool spot for some much-needed R and R.



It comes with 1 carport assigned parking (#6).



Tenant pays cable and Internet; whereas the landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Located near to and from public transportation stops. Convenient location, just a close to and from Downtown San Jose, a perfect place to call home!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 79

Bike Score: 96



Bus lines:

73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.2 mile

72 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via McLaughlin - 0.2 mile

64A McKee & White - Ohlone-Chynoweth Station - 0.2 mile

Express 181 San Jose Diridon Station - Warm Springs BART - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 0.3 mile

CC Capitol Corridor - 1.1 miles

ACE Altamont Corridor Express - 1.2 miles

Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5753939)