Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

368 North 4th Street APT 5

368 North 4th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment property rental situated on a very walkable and biker’s paradise Downtown neighborhood in San Jose!

This cozy unit’s interior offers hardwood flooring, big windows with blinds, and tile flooring in the bathroom. The nice kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. A sink vanity furnished the bathroom. For climate control, it has forced-air heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your laundry convenience. No pets allowed, sorry. Smoking is prohibited, too. There is an awesome balcony— cool spot for some much-needed R and R.

It comes with 1 carport assigned parking (#6).

Tenant pays cable and Internet; whereas the landlord will cover water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Located near to and from public transportation stops. Convenient location, just a close to and from Downtown San Jose, a perfect place to call home!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 79
Bike Score: 96

Bus lines:
73 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via Senter - 0.2 mile
72 Downtown San Jose - Senter & Monterey via McLaughlin - 0.2 mile
64A McKee & White - Ohlone-Chynoweth Station - 0.2 mile
Express 181 San Jose Diridon Station - Warm Springs BART - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 0.3 mile
CC Capitol Corridor - 1.1 miles
ACE Altamont Corridor Express - 1.2 miles
Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have any available units?
368 North 4th Street APT 5 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have?
Some of 368 North 4th Street APT 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 North 4th Street APT 5 currently offering any rent specials?
368 North 4th Street APT 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 North 4th Street APT 5 pet-friendly?
No, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 offer parking?
Yes, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 does offer parking.
Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have a pool?
No, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 does not have a pool.
Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have accessible units?
No, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 368 North 4th Street APT 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 North 4th Street APT 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 368 North 4th Street APT 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

