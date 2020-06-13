All apartments in San Jose
367 Ellicott Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

367 Ellicott Loop

367 Ellicott Loop · (408) 849-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

367 Ellicott Loop, San Jose, CA 95123
Blossom Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 367 Ellicott Loop · Avail. Aug 15

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
367 Ellicott Loop Available 08/15/20 NEWER CONSTRUCTION - 4BD/3.5BA Tri-level South San Jose Home - Available 08/15! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available August 15th!

Located at new community Station-121 just besides Ramac Park and Village Oaks Shopping Center.
3 stories, living area 2370 sqft, 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath / 2-car Garage, and backyard
One suite at 1st floor.
2nd floor is hardwood flooring, open family room and kitchen, laundry and half bath.
3rd floor is master bed with master bath and walk-in closet. There are two bedrooms and one full bath on 3rd floor in addition to the master bed/bath.
Refrigerator, microwave, oven are included in this property.
Tankless water heater,
Upgraded cabinets throughout the house.
Easy access to high way 85 and 101.

No pets.

1 year lease.

Go to www.rentnorcal.com and apply today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Ellicott Loop have any available units?
367 Ellicott Loop has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Ellicott Loop have?
Some of 367 Ellicott Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Ellicott Loop currently offering any rent specials?
367 Ellicott Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Ellicott Loop pet-friendly?
No, 367 Ellicott Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 367 Ellicott Loop offer parking?
Yes, 367 Ellicott Loop does offer parking.
Does 367 Ellicott Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Ellicott Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Ellicott Loop have a pool?
No, 367 Ellicott Loop does not have a pool.
Does 367 Ellicott Loop have accessible units?
No, 367 Ellicott Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Ellicott Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Ellicott Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
