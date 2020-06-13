Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

367 Ellicott Loop Available 08/15/20 NEWER CONSTRUCTION - 4BD/3.5BA Tri-level South San Jose Home - Available 08/15! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available August 15th!



Located at new community Station-121 just besides Ramac Park and Village Oaks Shopping Center.

3 stories, living area 2370 sqft, 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath / 2-car Garage, and backyard

One suite at 1st floor.

2nd floor is hardwood flooring, open family room and kitchen, laundry and half bath.

3rd floor is master bed with master bath and walk-in closet. There are two bedrooms and one full bath on 3rd floor in addition to the master bed/bath.

Refrigerator, microwave, oven are included in this property.

Tankless water heater,

Upgraded cabinets throughout the house.

Easy access to high way 85 and 101.



No pets.



1 year lease.



Go to www.rentnorcal.com and apply today.



No Pets Allowed



