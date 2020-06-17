All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 367 Delmas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
367 Delmas Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:41 AM

367 Delmas Avenue

367 Delmas Avenue · (650) 250-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

367 Delmas Avenue, San Jose, CA 95126
Auzerais-Josefa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This is a cozy 550-square foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom APARTMENT in the friendly Auzerais-Josefa neighborhood in San Jose. The comfy interior features hardwood and tile floors. The unit's nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, wooden countertop, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with wall, gas heating. 1 parking space(free). And small storage, too! (You can also rent a full-garage for $150/month). No pets, sorry. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will be responsible for the water and trash. No smoking please in the property. Near public transportation, restaurants, and parks! Walk Score: 82 Bike Score: 95 367 Delmas Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It's also considered a Biker's Paradise due to the excellent bike lanes in the area. 375 Delmas Avenue is approximately a four-minute walk from the 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT at the CHILDRENS DISCOVERY MUSEUM STA (1) stop. Nearby parks: Guadalupe River Park, McEnery Park, and Sodality Park (historical). Nearby Schools: Abraham Lincoln High School - 1.59 miles, 7/10 Rocketship Mateo Sheedy Elementary School - 0.57 mile, 7/10 River Glen School - 1 mile, 6/10 Rocketship Alma Academy - 1.31 miles, 6/10 Bus lines: 81 VALLCO - SAN JOSE STATE - 0.1 mile 23 DE ANZA COL - ALUM ROCK TRANS CTR - 0.1 mile 323 DE ANZA COL - DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE - 0.3 mile 17 Amtrak Highway 17 Express - 0.3 mile Rail lines: 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.1 mile 902 MOUNTAIN VIEW WINCHESTER - 0.3 mile Capitol Corridor - 0.5 mile Bullet - 0.5 mile Limited - 0.5 mile Local - 0.5 mile No Pets Allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Delmas Avenue have any available units?
367 Delmas Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 Delmas Avenue have?
Some of 367 Delmas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Delmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
367 Delmas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Delmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 367 Delmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 367 Delmas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 367 Delmas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 367 Delmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Delmas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Delmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 367 Delmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 367 Delmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 367 Delmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Delmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Delmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 367 Delmas Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St
San Jose, CA 95110
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity