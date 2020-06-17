Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This is a cozy 550-square foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom APARTMENT in the friendly Auzerais-Josefa neighborhood in San Jose. The comfy interior features hardwood and tile floors. The unit's nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, wooden countertop, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with wall, gas heating. 1 parking space(free). And small storage, too! (You can also rent a full-garage for $150/month). No pets, sorry. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will be responsible for the water and trash. No smoking please in the property. Near public transportation, restaurants, and parks! Walk Score: 82 Bike Score: 95 367 Delmas Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It's also considered a Biker's Paradise due to the excellent bike lanes in the area. 375 Delmas Avenue is approximately a four-minute walk from the 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT at the CHILDRENS DISCOVERY MUSEUM STA (1) stop. Nearby parks: Guadalupe River Park, McEnery Park, and Sodality Park (historical). Nearby Schools: Abraham Lincoln High School - 1.59 miles, 7/10 Rocketship Mateo Sheedy Elementary School - 0.57 mile, 7/10 River Glen School - 1 mile, 6/10 Rocketship Alma Academy - 1.31 miles, 6/10 Bus lines: 81 VALLCO - SAN JOSE STATE - 0.1 mile 23 DE ANZA COL - ALUM ROCK TRANS CTR - 0.1 mile 323 DE ANZA COL - DOWNTOWN SAN JOSE - 0.3 mile 17 Amtrak Highway 17 Express - 0.3 mile Rail lines: 901 ALUM ROCK-SANTA TERESA VIA BAYPOINT - 0.1 mile 902 MOUNTAIN VIEW WINCHESTER - 0.3 mile Capitol Corridor - 0.5 mile Bullet - 0.5 mile Limited - 0.5 mile Local - 0.5 mile No Pets Allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.