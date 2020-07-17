Amenities

3658 Lynx Dr, S.J. - 4 br 2.5 ba Home Rental



3658 Lynx Dr, San Jose, CA is a two story single family home that contains 1,954 sq ft and was built in 1974. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, very large living room & kitchen/family room. Kitchen remodeled in 2019 with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless stove, microwave, dishwasher, dual pane windows/sliders, window coverings, and new carpets & laminate flooring. New bathroom toilets and tile flooring installed in all bathrooms. 2 car garage with remotes for garage door opener. Exterior Tool shed in backyard. Plenty of sun in backyard with space for a vegetable garden. ADT alarm system installed.

No Pets Allowed



