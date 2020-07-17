All apartments in San Jose
3658 Lynx Dr

3658 Lynx Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3658 Lynx Drive, San Jose, CA 95136
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Available 08/01/20 3658 Lynx Dr, S.J. - 4 br 2.5 ba Home Rental

3658 Lynx Dr, San Jose, CA is a two story single family home that contains 1,954 sq ft and was built in 1974. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, very large living room & kitchen/family room. Kitchen remodeled in 2019 with new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless stove, microwave, dishwasher, dual pane windows/sliders, window coverings, and new carpets & laminate flooring. New bathroom toilets and tile flooring installed in all bathrooms. 2 car garage with remotes for garage door opener. Exterior Tool shed in backyard. Plenty of sun in backyard with space for a vegetable garden. ADT alarm system installed.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 Lynx Dr have any available units?
3658 Lynx Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 Lynx Dr have?
Some of 3658 Lynx Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 Lynx Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3658 Lynx Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 Lynx Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3658 Lynx Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3658 Lynx Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3658 Lynx Dr offers parking.
Does 3658 Lynx Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3658 Lynx Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 Lynx Dr have a pool?
No, 3658 Lynx Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3658 Lynx Dr have accessible units?
No, 3658 Lynx Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 Lynx Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 Lynx Dr has units with dishwashers.
