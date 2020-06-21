All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:28 PM

356 Santana Row Apt 320

356 Santana Row · (408) 888-4700
Location

356 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living. The villa is oriented toward the quieter south side of Santana Row, taking advantage of beautiful hillside views.

Villa Cornet greets you upon arrival with electronically secured entrances, a hotel-inspired lobby and elevator, and a beautiful courtyard appointed with lush landscaping and water fountain. Enjoy a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with stunning granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large bright windows. The grand living room features a gas fireplace with direct access to your private balcony and outdoor fireplace. Discover three en suite bedrooms with spacious closets, marble top vanities, soaking tub, and gorgeous mountain views. This villa also includes assigned underground parking with option of an additional private 2-car garage.

SRE is fully operational and adheres to strict Covid-19 protocol to ensure safe and productive viewings of our properties. Call today to schedule your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have any available units?
356 Santana Row Apt 320 has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have?
Some of 356 Santana Row Apt 320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Santana Row Apt 320 currently offering any rent specials?
356 Santana Row Apt 320 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Santana Row Apt 320 pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 is pet friendly.
Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 offer parking?
Yes, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 does offer parking.
Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have a pool?
No, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 does not have a pool.
Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have accessible units?
No, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Santana Row Apt 320 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Santana Row Apt 320 has units with dishwashers.
