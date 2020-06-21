356 Santana Row Apt 320

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage lobby

Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living. The villa is oriented toward the quieter south side of Santana Row, taking advantage of beautiful hillside views.



Villa Cornet greets you upon arrival with electronically secured entrances, a hotel-inspired lobby and elevator, and a beautiful courtyard appointed with lush landscaping and water fountain. Enjoy a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with stunning granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large bright windows. The grand living room features a gas fireplace with direct access to your private balcony and outdoor fireplace. Discover three en suite bedrooms with spacious closets, marble top vanities, soaking tub, and gorgeous mountain views. This villa also includes assigned underground parking with option of an additional private 2-car garage.



SRE is fully operational and adheres to strict Covid-19 protocol to ensure safe and productive viewings of our properties. Call today to schedule your private tour.