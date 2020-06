Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Excellent Evergreen Location. There is a enclosed Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th Bedroom, exercise room or office. The bonus room does not have any windows. Home has Newer Paint and Carpet that was installed in 2018. Large Back Yard with Shade Trellis. There is a community Pool for your enjoyment. Setting up appointments for Wednesday afternoon and Saturday Afternoon. COVID Showing Protocols will be followed. Available June 5th. NOTE: Before scheduling appointment to see property, please provide completed Rental Application with Previous Landlord contact information. Looking for Serious and qualified applicants