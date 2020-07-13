All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1

3096 Empoli Street · (408) 849-9315
Location

3096 Empoli Street, San Jose, CA 95136

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 Available 08/22/20 3BD/3BA - Luxury, 2-story home in Communication Hills - Available 08/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/06/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available August 22nd!

Come check out this luxury, 2-story, 3BD/3BA home in a growing Communication Hills community.

FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Central location close to highway 87
- Popular, desirable Communication Hills community for workouts and beautiful sights
- Growing community with future planned grocery stores and school to be built

HOME
- 2-car attached garage
- Recessed lighting
- Double pane windows
- ENERGY STAR-qualified home
- Corner end unit
- Hardwood floors
- Remote-controlled window shutters
- Central AC and heating
- Touch climate control
- House fan
- Water softener
- Tankless water heater
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: built-in microwave, gas stove stop, convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator
- Bar stool seating
- Large patio
- Washer and dryer included conveniently located between upstairs bedrooms
- Large master bedroom closet
- Large master bathroom

Rental Terms
- 1 year lease then month-to-month thereafter.
- Utilities: Garbage included. Tenant responsible for water, gas, and electricity.
- Pets possible upon approval and additional security deposit.
- No smoking.

(RLNE3278705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have any available units?
3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have?
Some of 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
