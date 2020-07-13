Amenities

3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 Available 08/22/20 3BD/3BA - Luxury, 2-story home in Communication Hills - Available 08/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/06/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available August 22nd!



Come check out this luxury, 2-story, 3BD/3BA home in a growing Communication Hills community.



FEATURES-AT-A-GLANCE



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Central location close to highway 87

- Popular, desirable Communication Hills community for workouts and beautiful sights

- Growing community with future planned grocery stores and school to be built



HOME

- 2-car attached garage

- Recessed lighting

- Double pane windows

- ENERGY STAR-qualified home

- Corner end unit

- Hardwood floors

- Remote-controlled window shutters

- Central AC and heating

- Touch climate control

- House fan

- Water softener

- Tankless water heater

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: built-in microwave, gas stove stop, convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator

- Bar stool seating

- Large patio

- Washer and dryer included conveniently located between upstairs bedrooms

- Large master bedroom closet

- Large master bathroom



Rental Terms

- 1 year lease then month-to-month thereafter.

- Utilities: Garbage included. Tenant responsible for water, gas, and electricity.

- Pets possible upon approval and additional security deposit.

- No smoking.



