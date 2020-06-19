All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132

2951 Crater Lane · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2951 Crater Lane, San Jose, CA 95132
Ruskin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,360

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9bfe9c4bb14b7dc116d3ef Executive home located in the heart of Berryessa. Home has recently received new interior paint, new laminate flooring throughout and remodeled bathrooms. Excellent schools such as Ruskin Elementary, Sierramont Middle and Piedmont High School (schools are subject to availability).

Features of home:
- 3 beds, 2 baths, 1236 sq. ft. of living space
- Single family home
- Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups
- Laminate flooring in living room, all bedrooms and hallways
- Vaulted ceilings in living room with wood burning fireplace
- Bathrooms have been remodeled with new flooring, vanity and surround
- No pets.

Renter pay for all utilities and landscaping.

(RLNE5724028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have any available units?
2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 has a unit available for $3,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have?
Some of 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 pet-friendly?
No, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 offer parking?
Yes, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 does offer parking.
Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have a pool?
No, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have accessible units?
No, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1
San Jose, CA 95126
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95126
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95008
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity