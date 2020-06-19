2951 Crater Ln, San Jose, CA, US, 95132

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9bfe9c4bb14b7dc116d3ef Executive home located in the heart of Berryessa. Home has recently received new interior paint, new laminate flooring throughout and remodeled bathrooms. Excellent schools such as Ruskin Elementary, Sierramont Middle and Piedmont High School (schools are subject to availability).



Features of home:

- 3 beds, 2 baths, 1236 sq. ft. of living space

- Single family home

- Attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups

- Laminate flooring in living room, all bedrooms and hallways

- Vaulted ceilings in living room with wood burning fireplace

- Bathrooms have been remodeled with new flooring, vanity and surround

- No pets.



Renter pay for all utilities and landscaping.



(RLNE5724028)