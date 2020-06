Amenities

3 bed 2 bath home close to major freeways and short drive to downtown in San Jose. - This beautiful home offers over 954 sf of living space. Minutes from shopping, Lake Cunningham Regional park and a short drive to downtown San Jose. New carpet in living room and hallways. Freshly painted throughout. Good sized backyard, great for entertaining.



Gardener Included.



This home is centrally located very close to Capitol expressway and Hwy 101.



This is a must-see!



Parking

2 Car Garage

Driveway



Pets

None



Laundry

W/D Hookups



HVAC

Central heating



Utilities:

Tenant Pays All Utilities



Schools(*Tenant to Verify*)

Millbrook Elementary School

Quimby Middle School

Evergreen Valley High School



If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



No Pets Allowed



