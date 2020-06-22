2835 Deerwood Drive

Amenities

Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Evergreen Valley, this fully remodeled 4 bed/ 2 bath home is truly captivating with modern style kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the well-designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. Perfectly located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from Eastridge Mall and Lake Cunningham Park. Come by to experience the splendor that this home offers. Available Now!



* Brand new stainless steel appliances

* Laminate wood flooring through-out

* Quartz count top

* Recessed lighting throughout



* One mile from Eastridge Mall

* Lake Cunningham across the street

* Raging Water minutes away

* Great public transit



* No A/C



Lease Term: 12 months with longer lease options

Security Deposit: $4500

FICO: 700+

Income: 3 times of rent

Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00

Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL



Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com