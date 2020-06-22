All apartments in San Jose
2835 Deerwood Drive

2835 Deerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Deerwood Drive, San Jose, CA 95148
Centerwood

Amenities

Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Evergreen Valley, this fully remodeled 4 bed/ 2 bath home is truly captivating with modern style kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the well-designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. Perfectly located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from Eastridge Mall and Lake Cunningham Park. Come by to experience the splendor that this home offers. Available Now!

* Brand new stainless steel appliances
* Laminate wood flooring through-out
* Quartz count top
* Recessed lighting throughout

* One mile from Eastridge Mall
* Lake Cunningham across the street
* Raging Water minutes away
* Great public transit

* No A/C

Lease Term: 12 months with longer lease options
Security Deposit: $4500
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL

Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
2835 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 2835 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Deerwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
