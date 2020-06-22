2835 Deerwood Drive

Amenities
Nestled in the beautiful foothills of Evergreen Valley, this fully remodeled 4 bed/ 2 bath home is truly captivating with modern style kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the well-designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom quartz countertops. Perfectly located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood just minutes from Eastridge Mall and Lake Cunningham Park. Come by to experience the splendor that this home offers. Available Now!
* Brand new stainless steel appliances
* Laminate wood flooring through-out
* Quartz count top
* Recessed lighting throughout
* One mile from Eastridge Mall
* Lake Cunningham across the street
* Raging Water minutes away
* Great public transit
* No A/C
Lease Term: 12 months with longer lease options
Security Deposit: $4500
FICO: 700+
Income: 3 times of rent
Application & Credit Check fee: $37.00
Utilities: Tenant Pays ALL
Apply here: www.hinmanagement.com