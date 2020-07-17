All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2634 Villa Cortona Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2634 Villa Cortona Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

2634 Villa Cortona Way

2634 Villa Cortona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2634 Villa Cortona Way, San Jose, CA 95125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful and spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a very desirable and well maintained neighborhood of Willow Glen. The spacious living room boasts a cozy gas fireplace and tons of natural lighting. Open kitchen with eating area and access to the private patio. This welcoming floor plan boasts new hardwood floors, dual pane windows, attached 2-car garage with automatic door opener, Central AC and Heating. All appliances are included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, In-Unit Washer and Dryer. Professional landscaping provided by HOA. Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water and Internet. Owner pays Trash and Sewer.
Near Downtown San Jose, Downtown Willow Glen, and easy access to HWY 87. You won't wan't to miss out on this opportunity! Close proximity to the San Jose Airport and VTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have any available units?
2634 Villa Cortona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have?
Some of 2634 Villa Cortona Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Villa Cortona Way currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Villa Cortona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Villa Cortona Way pet-friendly?
No, 2634 Villa Cortona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Villa Cortona Way offers parking.
Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 Villa Cortona Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have a pool?
No, 2634 Villa Cortona Way does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have accessible units?
No, 2634 Villa Cortona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Villa Cortona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 Villa Cortona Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court
San Jose, CA 95125
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA 95110
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay