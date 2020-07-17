2634 Villa Cortona Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful and spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in a very desirable and well maintained neighborhood of Willow Glen. The spacious living room boasts a cozy gas fireplace and tons of natural lighting. Open kitchen with eating area and access to the private patio. This welcoming floor plan boasts new hardwood floors, dual pane windows, attached 2-car garage with automatic door opener, Central AC and Heating. All appliances are included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, In-Unit Washer and Dryer. Professional landscaping provided by HOA. Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water and Internet. Owner pays Trash and Sewer.

Near Downtown San Jose, Downtown Willow Glen, and easy access to HWY 87. You won't wan't to miss out on this opportunity! Close proximity to the San Jose Airport and VTA.