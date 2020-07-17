All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 237 N 8th St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
237 N 8th St Apt 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

237 N 8th St Apt 2

237 North 8th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

237 North 8th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 2 · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
Downstairs Unit | Double-Pane Windows | New Laminate Floors | W/D Hookups

Spacious downstairs 3 bedroom / 2 bath apartment centrally located in downtown San Jose, conveniently located and close to shopping, dining and more!

Features:
- Downstairs 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- New double-pane windows
- Fresh paint
- New laminate flooring
- Kitchen has been recently remodeled with new granite countertops and sink, newer electric range/oven, and newer refrigerator
- Washer/dryer hookups in kitchen area
- Guest bathroom with tub/shower & vinyl floor
- Master bath with stall shower and vinyl floor
- 1-car assigned carport.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Cats Allowed
- Trash pick-up service is included.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have any available units?
237 N 8th St Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have?
Some of 237 N 8th St Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 N 8th St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
237 N 8th St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 N 8th St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 N 8th St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 N 8th St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 237 N 8th St Apt 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95111
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St
San Jose, CA 95126
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1
San Jose, CA 95126
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity