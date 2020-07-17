237 N 8th St Apt 2

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

Downstairs Unit | Double-Pane Windows | New Laminate Floors | W/D Hookups



Spacious downstairs 3 bedroom / 2 bath apartment centrally located in downtown San Jose, conveniently located and close to shopping, dining and more!



Features:

- Downstairs 3 bed/2 bath apartment

- New double-pane windows

- Fresh paint

- New laminate flooring

- Kitchen has been recently remodeled with new granite countertops and sink, newer electric range/oven, and newer refrigerator

- Washer/dryer hookups in kitchen area

- Guest bathroom with tub/shower & vinyl floor

- Master bath with stall shower and vinyl floor

- 1-car assigned carport.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Cats Allowed

- Trash pick-up service is included.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5863148)