237 N 8th St Apt 2

Amenities
Downstairs Unit | Double-Pane Windows | New Laminate Floors | W/D Hookups
Spacious downstairs 3 bedroom / 2 bath apartment centrally located in downtown San Jose, conveniently located and close to shopping, dining and more!
Features:
- Downstairs 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- New double-pane windows
- Fresh paint
- New laminate flooring
- Kitchen has been recently remodeled with new granite countertops and sink, newer electric range/oven, and newer refrigerator
- Washer/dryer hookups in kitchen area
- Guest bathroom with tub/shower & vinyl floor
- Master bath with stall shower and vinyl floor
- 1-car assigned carport.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Cats Allowed
- Trash pick-up service is included.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5863148)