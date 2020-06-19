2086 Lockwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.



SPECIAL PROMOTION!!!!



GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT ON TOP OF THE REBATE IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MAY 10, 2020.



Call us now to book your showing!



HURRY! HURRY!



Beautiful, 2.5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Morrill neighborhood in San Jose. Enjoy the shared pool, nearby park, playground, and a basketball court.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, master bath, storage space, and a sunroom. A gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a well-manicured lawn, a balcony, and a deck in the fenced backyard.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Parking is available in the attached garage.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Berryessa Creek Park, Sinnott Park, and Robert E. Browne Park



