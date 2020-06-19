All apartments in San Jose
2086 Lockwood Drive

2086 Lockwood Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

2086 Lockwood Drive, San Jose, CA 95132
Morrill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.

SPECIAL PROMOTION!!!!

GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT ON TOP OF THE REBATE IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MAY 10, 2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

HURRY! HURRY!

Beautiful, 2.5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Morrill neighborhood in San Jose. Enjoy the shared pool, nearby park, playground, and a basketball court.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, master bath, storage space, and a sunroom. A gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a well-manicured lawn, a balcony, and a deck in the fenced backyard.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Parking is available in the attached garage.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Berryessa Creek Park, Sinnott Park, and Robert E. Browne Park

(RLNE5704298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2086 Lockwood Drive have any available units?
2086 Lockwood Drive has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2086 Lockwood Drive have?
Some of 2086 Lockwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 Lockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2086 Lockwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2086 Lockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2086 Lockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2086 Lockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2086 Lockwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2086 Lockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2086 Lockwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2086 Lockwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2086 Lockwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2086 Lockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2086 Lockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2086 Lockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2086 Lockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
