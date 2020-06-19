2086 Lockwood Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, 2.5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Morrill neighborhood in San Jose. Enjoy the shared pool, nearby park, playground, and a basketball court.
The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, master bath, storage space, and a sunroom. A gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a well-manicured lawn, a balcony, and a deck in the fenced backyard.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.
Additional Details:
Parking is available in the attached garage.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Berryessa Creek Park, Sinnott Park, and Robert E. Browne Park
