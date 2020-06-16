2058 Mahuron Circle

Amenities

This corner unit with bright natural light has a total of 1484 sq.ft approx., with the entire floor plan on the same floor (garage on the First Floor & other rooms on the Second Floor). Property is in the walking distance to newly opened Berryessa BART station and light rail VTA. Close to major freeways 101, 680, 880 and 87, Close to Lundy Ranch 99 supermarket, Costco, various high tech companies, post office, banks, malls and restaurants. 10 Minutes to San Jose International Airport, downtown San Jose, San Jose Regional Medical Center, Milpitas Great Mall. The house has the following features,



1) Premium Tile flooring in Living Room, Kitchen and Bathrooms, with Nest controlled Central AC & Heat.

2) Upgraded carpets on all 3 Bedrooms.

3) Kitchen Aid Dual Range Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.

4) Samsung 4 door refrigerator.

5) Granite counter top at Kitchen.

6) In house LG Washer & Dryer with steam.

7) Attached 2 car garage with lot of storage space.

8) Brand new cabinets inside closets at Master (Walk in Closet) and Guest bedroom.

9) Recess Lights in Living, Kitchen, Dining and Walkways, Dimmable ceiling lights on Bedrooms.

10) Master bedroom with Dual sinks.

11) Premium quality solar shades throughout the house.

12) Patio access from living room.

13) Kids play area, Dog park & picnic area with Barbecue pits inside the community