San Jose, CA
2058 Mahuron Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

2058 Mahuron Circle

2058 Mahuron Cir · (214) 478-8373
Location

2058 Mahuron Cir, San Jose, CA 95133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This corner unit with bright natural light has a total of 1484 sq.ft approx., with the entire floor plan on the same floor (garage on the First Floor & other rooms on the Second Floor). Property is in the walking distance to newly opened Berryessa BART station and light rail VTA. Close to major freeways 101, 680, 880 and 87, Close to Lundy Ranch 99 supermarket, Costco, various high tech companies, post office, banks, malls and restaurants. 10 Minutes to San Jose International Airport, downtown San Jose, San Jose Regional Medical Center, Milpitas Great Mall. The house has the following features,

1) Premium Tile flooring in Living Room, Kitchen and Bathrooms, with Nest controlled Central AC & Heat.
2) Upgraded carpets on all 3 Bedrooms.
3) Kitchen Aid Dual Range Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.
4) Samsung 4 door refrigerator.
5) Granite counter top at Kitchen.
6) In house LG Washer & Dryer with steam.
7) Attached 2 car garage with lot of storage space.
8) Brand new cabinets inside closets at Master (Walk in Closet) and Guest bedroom.
9) Recess Lights in Living, Kitchen, Dining and Walkways, Dimmable ceiling lights on Bedrooms.
10) Master bedroom with Dual sinks.
11) Premium quality solar shades throughout the house.
12) Patio access from living room.
13) Kids play area, Dog park & picnic area with Barbecue pits inside the community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 Mahuron Circle have any available units?
2058 Mahuron Circle has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2058 Mahuron Circle have?
Some of 2058 Mahuron Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 Mahuron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2058 Mahuron Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 Mahuron Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2058 Mahuron Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2058 Mahuron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2058 Mahuron Circle does offer parking.
Does 2058 Mahuron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2058 Mahuron Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 Mahuron Circle have a pool?
No, 2058 Mahuron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2058 Mahuron Circle have accessible units?
No, 2058 Mahuron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 Mahuron Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2058 Mahuron Circle has units with dishwashers.
